30 poor meritorious students receive scholarships

Organisers with meritorious poor students at a scholarship distribution programme held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
Highlights

The scholarships were awarded by Rotary Club Visakha Valley in collaboration with L-Angel International Volunteers Association (LAIVA), Japan

Visakhapatnam: As many as 30 meritorious poor students received scholarships here on Sunday. Talented students who have secured more than 85 per cent marks while studying in government, Zilla Parishad and municipal schools were selected for the scholarships. The scholarships were awarded by Rotary Club Visakha Valley in collaboration with L-Angel International Volunteers Association (LAIVA), Japan. Attending as chief guest, Rotary 3020 former district governor RK Jain congratulated Manda Venkata Janakiram, international coordinator of the organisers and club members for arranging funds to provide scholarships to 30 students every year.

Speaking on the occasion, M Venkata Janakiram said that these funds were being collected with the intention of providing relief to the poor students to pursue their studies. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from a poor family, is serving the nation with dedication, he added.

Through the organisation, table tennis players of the country will be taken to Japan and trained by a team of experts, he informed. Rotary representatives S Hanumantha Rao, B Babji, G Panduranga Raju, Sunita Lavanya were present.

