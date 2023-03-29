30-yr-old farmer saved from slipping into coma

Visakhapatnam: A farmer, who suffered from abdominal pain, lost consciousness later. He slipped into a state of brain death.

However, he has been fully recovered with timely treatment provided by a team of doctors from KIMS Icon doctors. Dr Ch Vijay, consultant neuro-surgeon of the hospital explained the plight of a 30-year-old farmer from the Chodavaram area of Anakapalli district and the treatment.

The 30-year-old farmer complained of stomach pain at around 6 am in the morning. After two hours, he was unable to breathe properly. By the time he arrived, the man was almost in a coma condition, his eyes were not opening and he was immobile and was unable to speak.

On examination of the body, there were no signs of snakebite or scorpion bite. But at the same time, there are differences like heavy breathing, the heart beating more than 100 times per minute, and fluctuations in blood pressure. "After giving snake venom antidote, there was an improvement in eyesight and the tilting of the eyelid. Gradually, we have started giving medicines to improve the remaining organs," Dr Ch Vijay explained.

With all the symptoms, the doctors there was a chance of a Krait bite. Such a problem caused by snakebite is called early morning paralysis. If not detected and treated promptly, the patient may gradually go into a coma and lose his life, the doctor said. He stressed on detecting the snake bite at the earliest and seeking medical intervention at the earliest.