Live
- AP braces for four days of rain, thunderstorms
- Judicial leaders call for safe environment for girls
- Elephant Safari proposal to curb human-animal conflict, discussions with locals soon
- Committed to safeguard assets of Godugupet temple
- B’luru: FHRAI to host annual convention from Sept 18
- CCC must be beacon against online crime, says K’taka HC
- Govt may provide free autos to women, transgender drivers
- Minister extends official Dasara invitation to Pramoda Devi
- BJP MLA lashes out at Mallikarjuna, minister says he is a ‘Doberman against graft’
- Elon Musk Presses Satya Nadella Over Alleged Microsoft Staff Reactions to Charlie Kirk Assassination
300 people avail free medical camp
Ongole: A free mega medical camp was organised on Sunday at Inamanamelluru village of Maddipadu mandal in Prakasam district under the auspices of...
Ongole: A free mega medical camp was organised on Sunday at Inamanamelluru village of Maddipadu mandal in Prakasam district under the auspices of Inamana Foundation to commemorate its inauguration and the 14th death anniversary of Bala Koti Reddy.
The camp was jointly conducted by UPAS Super Specialty Hospital, Ongole, and N&N Dental Clinic under the leadership of Yenumula Sudhakar Reddy. Approximately 300 villagers received free medical examinations, including blood pressure, diabetes screening, ECG, PFT tests, and dental checkups.
Prominent medical specialists participated, including Dr Prakash Chavala, Dr Gonuguntla Srinivas, Dr S Radha, and Dr T Murali Krishna Reddy. Patients received free medicines and were offered one-month free outpatient services with discounted diagnostic tests through NTR Vaidya Seva and EHS schemes, aimed at providing quality healthcare to ordinary people.