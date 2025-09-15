300 people avail free medical camp

Ongole: A free mega medical camp was organised on Sunday at Inamanamelluru village of Maddipadu mandal in Prakasam district under the auspices of Inamana Foundation to commemorate its inauguration and the 14th death anniversary of Bala Koti Reddy.

The camp was jointly conducted by UPAS Super Specialty Hospital, Ongole, and N&N Dental Clinic under the leadership of Yenumula Sudhakar Reddy. Approximately 300 villagers received free medical examinations, including blood pressure, diabetes screening, ECG, PFT tests, and dental checkups.

Prominent medical specialists participated, including Dr Prakash Chavala, Dr Gonuguntla Srinivas, Dr S Radha, and Dr T Murali Krishna Reddy. Patients received free medicines and were offered one-month free outpatient services with discounted diagnostic tests through NTR Vaidya Seva and EHS schemes, aimed at providing quality healthcare to ordinary people.