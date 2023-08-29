  • Menu
300 youth receive job letters in city

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba handing over job letters to the youth as part of the Rojgar Mela in Visakhapatnam on Monday. BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao and others are also seen
Highlights

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba urges them to contribute to the development of the country

Visakhapatnam: Youth should settle in jobs and contribute to the development of the country, said Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba.

Participating in Rojgar Mela here on Monday, he said through the mela, youth were recruited in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and were appointed in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like Delhi Police.

The Union Minister mentioned that those selected across the country would join the posts of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non-General Duty cadre in various organisations under the Ministry of Hume. Those who are appointed in new jobs have the opportunity to get trained on their own through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’ online orientation course.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said job letters were given to 51,106 people in the mela which was organised in 45 places in the country, including Visakhapatnam.

GVL said more than 5 lakh Central government jobs were already given last year. The MP said the Union government has set a target of creating 10 lakh jobs by May 2024.During the programme, the Union Minister handed over appointment letters to around 300 men and women in Visakhapatnam.

X