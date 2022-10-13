30,000 cusecs water released from Somasila

Nellore: The irrigation officials of Somasila project released 30,000 cusecs of water as the reservoir has been reservoir inflows from upper catchment areas.

Project officials informed on Thursday that the reservoir was getting huge inflows due to heavy rains in the Rayalaseema region and there may be chances to release a huge volume of water to the river from the crest gates at any point of time.

The officials asked the people, who were residing in villages and habitations close to the river should be shifted to safer places.