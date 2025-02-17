305 candidates get jobs in Mega Job Fair

Puttaparthi: MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that getting the first job in life is a great experience for every person.

A Mega Job Fair was organised at Mangalakara Degree College in Jagarajupally, Puttaparthi mandal on Sunday under the auspices of PVKK Engineering College.

Along with the MLA, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, DSP Vijay Kumar, PV KK Engineering College management representative Srikanth Reddy, Mangalakara College Principal Binduja, Principal Ramesh Babu, and Jayachandra Reddy were present at the job fair.

More than 1600 unemployed candidates from Puttaparthi constituency attended the job fair. Representatives from about 60 leading companies including Hero Company and other leading companies conducted interviews for the candidates.

In the interview, about 305 candidates were selected for various companies and received appointment letters, while the 390 others were shortlisted. The call letters from the respective companies were handed over to the selected candidates by MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said that getting a job in life is as important as studying hard.

She said that getting a job in life is a sweet memory for every person.