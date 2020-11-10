3.08L MT of paddy procured this year: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the district administration had procured 3.08 lakh MT of paddy from the second crop in the district this year and the TDP leaders who are criticising irregularities have to be ashamed of their remarks. Speaking to media after attending the Agriculture Advisory Board meeting on Monday, he dared the opposition leaders to be ready for open debate on the procurement process in the district for the past five years.

He also said they had procured paddy stocks at a record level providing MSP to the farmers. He appealed to the farmers to register on E-Crop for cultivation and related issues.

The Minister said the e-crop process automatically provides crop insurance facility to the farmers and asked them to register without fail. He said all farmers cultivating in all areas should register for getting benefits from the government.