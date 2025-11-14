  1. Home
30th CII Partnership Summit Kicks Off in Visakhapatnam

  14 Nov 2025 9:55 AM IST
30th CII Partnership Summit Kicks Off in Visakhapatnam
The 30th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit was officially inaugurated at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam. The ceremony was presided over by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor Abdul Nazeer, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

A host of Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Rammohan Naidu, Srinivasa Varma, and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, were present at the summit, signalling the importance of the event. IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, CII President Rajiv Memani, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee also featured prominently in the proceedings.

In addition to government officials, the summit attracted notable industrialists such as Karan Adani, Yusuf Ali, and Baba Kalyani, who attended as special guests. Representatives from both domestic and international sectors, along with prominent investors and industrialists, participated in the event, highlighting its significance on the global stage.

