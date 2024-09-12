Live
Just In
31,353 cusecs of floodwater let out from Sunkesula barrage
Kurnool : Huge amount of floodwater is being received at Sunkesula Barrage. The barrage has almost attained its full capacity of 1.2 tmcft.
Following huge inflows, the irrigation department officials have released the surplus water downstream after lifting seven crest radial gates on Wednesday.
Joint Engineer Raju has said that due to the incessant rains in the upper catchment area, the barrage is receiving huge inflows of floodwater up to 33,798 cusecs.
As the water has reached the full capacity level at the barrage, surplus water of 31,353 cusecs has been released to downstream.
The released water from Sunkesula Barrage will reach Srisailam dam, stated the JE. Apart from releasing the water into downstream (Tungabhadra River), around 2,445 cusecs of water was also released to Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal, the JE said. More gates are likely to be lifted for further release of water downstream based on the inflows.