3,168 students graduate at GITAM

Visakhapatnam : As many as 3,168 students from diverse academic programmes were awarded degrees as part of the graduation ceremony celebrated at the campus in the city on Wednesday.

Forty-four students, who achieved academic excellence, from across various disciplines received gold medals for their exceptional performances across various disciplines. Additionally, doctoral degrees were conferred upon 99 research scholars, underscoring the institution’s dedication to advancing research and innovation.

Former managing director of Equiris Group Shilpa Gupta addressed the graduates, attending as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, in-charge vice-chancellor Prof Y Gouthama Rao, said, “The institution is at the forefront of academic excellence, innovation and research. Substantial investment of Rs 26 crore in research infrastructure and awarding of 5,296 scholarships worth Rs 35.23 crore underscore our commitment to excellence. With 63 ongoing funded projects, the institution continues to lead in academics, research, innovation, and technology development.” Further, he stated that the institution spent Rs 26 crore to upgrade the existing research equipment and infrastructure. In her address, Shilpa Gupta underscored the importance of leveraging experience and insights for future success. She shared key success principles designed to amplify impact and lead a rich, fulfilling, and well-balanced life.

She said that the Indian ecosystem is encouraging startup culture and the youth must take advantage. She narrated experiences on how the women workforce is gaining importance in all sectors. “There is a big boom for Artificial Intelligence and Fintech startups as they have a huge global market. All one needs in today’s world is an ideation,” she opined.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by D Gunasekaran, registrar of the institution. Vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, secretary M Bhardwaj, GIMSR dean B Geetanjali, deans, directors, senior faculty members participated in the graduation ceremony.