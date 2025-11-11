32 kg ganja seized from TN-bound vehicle, one held

Tirupati: district police seized 32.73 kg of the banned substance during a special operation carried out by the Chandragiri police. One person was arrested, and the car used for transportation was also seized.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, SP L Subbarayudu said that acting on credible information, a police team conducted vehicle checks near Thuvvachenupalli village on the Tirupati–Naidupeta National Highway on Sunday.

During the operation, a car travelling from Odisha to Tamil Nadu was intercepted. Although the initial search did not yield any results, a police sniffer dog indicated the presence of contraband. Upon a thorough inspection, police found 27 packets of ganja weighing 32.73 kg, concealed inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Ponnuswamy Selvaraj (43) of Kalanivasal in Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody. The police also seized the car and two mobile phones, with the total worth of the contraband estimated at around Rs 6 lakh. The SP warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal transport, storage, or sale of narcotic substances. He assured that the police are committed to curbing the menace of drug trafficking.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by reporting any suspicious activities to police control Room at 112, promising confidentiality of informers.

The SP appreciated the efforts of the Chandragiri police team, including DSP Prasad, CIs M Suresh Kumar and Sudarshan and SIs Bhaktavatsalam, Anita, Tarun and Manjula, for their effective work in the operation. He also announced rewards for the team.