333 bags of Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97L seized

Vijayawada : The officials of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada along with the officers of Customs Preventive Unit, Nellore, seized 333 bags of garlic weighing 9,990 kg and worth Rs 21.97 lakh near Nellore. The garlic bags were transported in a truck.

On specific information, the officials conducted a raid and seized the vehicle and garlic bags. The garlic was suspected to be of Chinese origin and was illegally imported and transported. The garlic consignment was loaded in Jhanjharpur, Bihar and destined to Koyambedu market, Chennai, said S Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner of Customs, Vijayawada.

As per the Ministry of Agriculture (Department of Agriculture & cooperation), import of the plants and plant products into the country is regulated under the provisions of the Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order, 2003 in order to prevent the ingress of exotic pests & diseases that may adversely affect the Indian agriculture.

As the import of garlic of Chinese origin into India is prohibited as per Plant Quarantine order 2003 and subsequent guidelines, the goods and vehicle are detained.

The samples were drawn and sent for further testing. Now, the test report confirmed that “The garlic samples after laboratory analysis are found to be infected with Embellisia allii (Dry rot) which is a Quarantine pest in India”.

The Department of Agriculture & Cooperation stopped issuing permits for the import of garlic from China due to repeated interceptions of the Embellisia allii, a fungus that could adversely affect the indigenous production of garlic and garlic group of crops.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress and this is the first such seizure by any agency in Andhra Pradesh, said the commissioner of customs S Narasimha Reddy.