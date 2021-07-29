35.45 lakh tonne paddy procured in Amaravati state

Amaravati: Minister for civil supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani said the state government purchased 35.45 lakh metric tonnes (MT) paddy from farmers and remitted Rs 6,369.31 crore to their accounts. He said Rs 267.76 crore is yet to be paid towards paddy purchase.

Addressing the media at Gudivada on Wednesday night, the minister said the state government purchased 18,848 MT paddy from Anantapur district, 1,305 MT from Chittoor, 11,69,292 MT from East Godavari, 1,56,581 MT from Guntur, 15,070 MT from Kadapa, 4,00,928 MT from Krishna, 1,2160 MT from Kurnool, 77,455 MT of paddy from Prakasam, 2,54,921 MT from Nellore, 20,405 MT from Srikakulam and 15,192 MT from Visakhapatnam, 14,746 MT from Vizianagaram and 13,87,006 MT paddy from West Godavari district.

Nani said the state government is ready to clear the dues to farmers as part of paddy procurement. He said the details of the paddy purchase are being uploaded by the officials and the civil supplies corporation will release amount to farmers immediately after receiving details from the department.