3rd Covid case reported in Ongole

Ongole: A Covid positive case was registered at the Government General Hospital in Ongole on Monday increasing the total number of positive cases in the town to three.

The GGH Ongole superintendent Dr M Bhagavan Naik and CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao informed that a 30-year-old man, a native of Lambadi Donka in Ongole, came to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms. His sample was collected on Sunday for the RT-PCR test, and the result, a positive, was announced by the lab on Monday. The officers announced that the coronavirus contracted person was shifted to the Covid Special Ward in the hospital and necessary treatment was being provided.

The doctors warned the people to maintain physical distance and wear a mask in crowded places like markets, cinema halls, or journeys. As it is the festival season, they asked the people to follow the guidelines and protect themselves and their family from Covid.