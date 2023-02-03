4 arrested for attacking TDP leader, pistol seized

Guntur: Rivals in his own party opened two rounds of fire at TDP Rompicherla mandal president Venna Bala Koti Reddy at his residence at Alavala village of Palnadu district on Wednesday midnight. They knocked the doors of his house and opened fire as soon as he opened the door. One bullet pierced through his left side of stomach while the other one failed to hit the target. The offenders absconded from there leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

Bala Koti Reddy was admitted to a private hospital in Narasaraopet and undergoing treatment. The victim alleged that Pammi Venkateswara Reddy, Pujala Ramudu and Gaddam Venkata Rao were behind the firing incident.

Earlier also, some unidentified persons attacked Bala Koti Reddy, however, he escaped.

Addressing the media in Narasaraopet on Thursday, Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy said that there are disputes among TDP leaders in Rompicherla mandal and Bala Koti Reddy has to pay Rs 6 lakh to Venkateswara Reddy. "Koti Reddy had promised MPTC post to Venkateswara Reddy, but failed to fulfil his promise. Venkateswara Reddy had contacts with Anji Reddy of Phirangipuram and asked his cooperation and purchased a pistol through Anji Reddy's friend in Rajasthan for Rs 6,000. Venkateswara Reddy hatched a conspiracy to kill Bala Koti Reddy," he explained.

Ravishankar Reddy further said that Venkateswara Reddy is the close follower of TDP Narasaraopet constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu.

Meanwhile, the police arrested accused Pammi Venkateswara Reddy, Puli Anji Reddy, Vantipuli Venkateswarlu and Pujala Ramulu on Thursday and seized the pistol from them. They booked a case under Section-307, R/W 34, IPC and Sec-25, Sec-27, of Arms Act, 1959 and took up investigation.

TDP, MLA demand arrest of accused

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Narasaraopet on Thursday, Dr Chadalavada Arvind Babu condemned the firing on Bala Koti Reddy. He demanded arrest of Venkateswara Reddy, Gaddam Venkat Rao and Murali immediately in connection with the firing incident.

In a separate media conference, Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy made it clear that the YSRCP has nothing to do with the firing on Bala Koti Reddy and added that internal squabbles in the TDP led to the firing on Bala Koti Reddy. He demanded stern action against the accused involved in the firing incident.