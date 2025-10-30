4-day campus recruitment training begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam is organising a 4-days Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) programme in coordination with Health Education and Welfare Society (HEWS). This programme is organised under HEWS initiative to enhance students’ employability skills and prepare them for placement opportunities.

The training is completely free of cost for all participating students from MBA, MCA, MBA media management and Engineering students. The training syllabus includes modules on professional communication, interview readiness, customer engagement, domain awareness, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), ITES sector, retail industry, tourism and hospitality, logical reasoning, digital fluency.

Through this initiative, HEWS aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, empowering students with essential skills for a successful career.