4 ganja smugglers held

Nellore: Police on Monday arrested a 4-member smugglers gang, including one woman, and recovered seized 6.5 kg ganja, Rs 22,000 and one auto from them.

The accused were identified as Sheik Subani (36), Shiek Siraj (42), and K Jyothi (42) of Rayapuvari Street of Kapadi Palem, and Shiek Meera (39) of NCC Colony, Nellore city.

In a press conference held at Santhapet police station on Monday, CI G Dasaratharamaiah said the accused used to bring ganja from Visakhapatnam at Rs 10,000 per kg and sell in small sachets each at Rs 300, to the addicts at isolated places in the city.

Following a tip off, SI Balakrishna along with the team combed Rayapuvari Street and nabbed the accused red-handed while selling the contraband in the wee hours of Monday.