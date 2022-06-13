4 killed in road accident in Alluri district

Rampachodavaram: Four persons were killed when a private travel bus overturned near Edugurallapalli in Chinturu Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The dead included two children. about Forty people were seriously injured and rushed to hospital, sources said. Doctors say the condition of five of the injured is critical. The bus left for Vijayawada from Bhavanipatnam in Odisha with migrant workers. It is learned that all the dead and injured were from Odisha. The deceased have been identified as Dhaneshwar Dalapati (24), Jeetu Harijan (5), and Suneina Harijan (2), police said. another deceased is yet to be identified.

According to preliminary information, all these workers are going to Hyderabad for employment. Eyewitnesses say there were about 50 people on the bus at the time of the accident. Passengers say the accident was caused by the driver falling asleep as it was early in the morning. Police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. Full details are yet to be known.

Here are the details of deceased persons in chinturu road accident

Daneswar Dalapathi S/o Doya Dalapathi aged 24 from Kundaghaf village in Hampani panchayat of Kalahandi district in Odisa state, Jeetu Harijan S/o Laxman Harijan aged 5, Sunena Harijan D/o Laxman Harijan aged 2 yrs from Kanneimuda village in Navarangapur dist of Odisha state