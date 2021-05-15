4 lakh workers engaged in NREGS works every day in Anantapur

Anantapur: At a time when Covid pandemic is ruling the roost and depriving hundreds of rural workers of livelihood, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) has come to the rescue of rural workers. Presently the District Water Management Agency (DWAMA) which is implementing the scheme, is providing work to 4 lakh workers every day.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu, who reviewed the implementation of NREGS here on Saturday, lauded the Tadipatri, Gooty and Kadiricluster assistant project directors for their performance in allotting work to the workers in the said cluster villages.

He complimented APDO Lavanya Kumari in allotting work to 72 per cent of the job cardholders in her cluster. He also praised the APDs of Gooty and Kadiri clusters also for their performance.

Similarly, he directed DWAMA project director Venugopala Reddy to issue show-cause notices to Madakasira, Lakshminarayana, Uravakonda and Kothacheruvu APDs and to three field assistants for laxity in work.

The collector said that during the same month last year, work was given to 6 lakh labourers every day against the 4 lakh workers this May. He advised the APDs to ensure that within a week the figure should jump to 5 lakh workers.

DWAMA PD Venugopala Reddy and joint collector Gangadhar Goud were also present.