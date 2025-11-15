4 LMTs paddy procurement target for kharif in EG

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop said paddy procurement target in East Godavari district for Kharif 2025-26 was set at four lakh metric tonnes. As on November 14, about 5,890 paddy procurement coupons have been generated in the district.

He stated that 27,616.360 metric tonnes of paddy have been collected from 3,695 farmers through 122 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) established across 16 mandals. Regarding payments to farmers, the Joint Collector informed that Rs 56.84 crore have been credited into 3,191 farmers’ accounts within 48 hours of purchase.

He advised farmers to dry their paddy to 17% moisture level before bringing it to the centres. He also confirmed that required gunny bags for the district are available at all 212 Rythu Seva Kendrams.

Payments will be made according to Minimum Support Price fixed by the government: Rs 2,389 per quintal for common variety and Rs 2,369 per quintal for Grade–A variety. Additionally, the government will pay Rs 4.74 per gunny bag for their usage and Rs 22 per quintal for hamali (loading/unloading) charges.

JC Megha also informed that all necessary facilities have been provided to farmers.

A control room was set up at the Collector’s office, operating from 8 am to 8 pm for any doubts or complaints related to paddy procurement. The Control Room number is 8309487151.