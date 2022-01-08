4 of family from Nizamabad commits suicide in Vijayawada

In yet another family suicide, four members of a family from Nizamabad district committed suicide in Vijayawada here on Friday night.

The deceased were – Suresh, Srilatha and their two sons Ashish and Akhil who came to Vijayawada to have a darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. They checked into Sri Kanyakaparameswari cottage.

On Saturday, Srilatha and one son were found dead in the cottage. As the two failed to respond to the hotel staff, the employees alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found them dead.

On the other hand, Suresh and his son jumped into Krishna river and committed suicide. The police shifted the two bodies to government general hospital for post-mortem while the bodies of Suresh and his son are being traced.

The police suspected that the family committed suicide due to financial issues. It is learned thay Suresh was unable repay the loans and the financiers seized their the properties.

Depressed over it, Suresh and his family resorted to the extreme step. A case has been registered by the police.