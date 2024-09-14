Live
4 red sanders smugglers held, 54 logs seized
Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 54 red sanders logs worth Rs 62.5 lakh and arrested four smugglers in Nandyal forest area on Friday.
Following the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, special teams led by Kadapa sub-control RI Chiranjeevulu and Naresh were checking both entry exit points at Chebolu in Nandyal district on Thursday at midnight. The passengers of a mini lorry, coming from Kurnool, tried to escape after noticing the task force personnel. But the personnel caught four smugglers and seized 54 red sanders logs. Among the four arrested, one each from Rajasthan and Hyderabad and the remaining two belong to Prakasam district. A case was registered and investigation is on.