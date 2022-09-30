  • Menu
4 teachers from Tirupati win ITAP awards

Tirupati: Ideal Teaching Awards Programme (ITAP) has announced the Computer Science Adhoc Networks Teacher of the year awards.

Prof S Jyothi of SPMVV was awarded Innovative Computer science Professor of the year while Dr K Usha Rani will receive the Distinguished Computer science Professor award. Dr V Saritha of SPMVV was awarded the Computer science Adhoc Networks Teacher award.

Also, T Murali of ZP High School, Karakambadi will receive the Cybernated Best E-learning Teacher of the year award. Among 15,500 applied candidates, only 150 members have been selected for these awards. The awards will be presented on October 2 by Home Minister T Vanitha.

