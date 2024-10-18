  • Menu
4 Telangana IAS officers report to CS

Vijayawada: As per the orders of department of personnel and training, four IAS officers from Telangana reported to chief secretary Neerabh Kumar...

Vijayawada: As per the orders of department of personnel and training, four IAS officers from Telangana reported to chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the Secretariat on Thursday. The officers, Kata Amrapali, Ronald Rose, Vakati Karuna and Vani Prasad reported at the chief secretary’s office as the Telangana High Court rejected to interfere in DoPT orders and asked them to report to the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Telangana government relieved the four IAS officers on Thursday as per the High Court orders.

It may be noted that these four IAS officers working in Telangana since bifurcation of the state approached the CAT seeking cancellation of orders of department of personnel and training asking them to report to AP government.

Later, they called on the finance secretary and are likely to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

