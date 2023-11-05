4 VIT-AP professors find place in Stanford’s ‘top scientists’ list’

Vijayawada: Four distinguished professors from VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh have been recognised and featured on Stanford University’s prestigious list of the ‘World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists’ for the year 2023. The accomplished professors, along with their respective fields of expertise, are as follows:

Prof Suripeddi Srinivas, School of Advanced Sciences, Prof. Jayendra Kumar, School of Electronics Engineering, Prof. Sachi Nandan Mohanty, School of Computer Science and Engineering and Prof. M. Azees, School of Computer Science and Engineering

Dr S V Kota Reddy, the Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable achievement of four professors from VIT-AP University who have been recognized on Stanford University’s prestigious ‘World’s Top 2 per cent scientists’ list for the year 2023. He commended their outstanding dedication to their fields and their significant contributions to the global academic community. Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, registrar, VIT-AP University and Dr Ravindra Dhuli, dean, academic research, congratulated the professors on the occasion.