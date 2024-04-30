Bank Holidays in May 2024: Banks in Telangana to be Closed for 8 Days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays, which differ with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.



In May 2024, all banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e., the holiday list includes Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.

Bank Holidays in May 2024

May 1– May Day (Labour Day)

May 5 – Sunday

May 11 – Second Saturday

May 12 – Sunday

May 19 – Sunday

May 23 – Buddha Purnima

May 25 – Fourth Saturday

May 26 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.