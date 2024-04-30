Live
Just In
Bank Holidays in May 2024: Banks in Telangana to be Closed for 8 Days
In May 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for eight days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays, which differ with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In May 2024, all banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e., the holiday list includes Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in May 2024
May 1– May Day (Labour Day)
May 5 – Sunday
May 11 – Second Saturday
May 12 – Sunday
May 19 – Sunday
May 23 – Buddha Purnima
May 25 – Fourth Saturday
May 26 – Sunday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.