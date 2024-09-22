  • Menu
4 YSRCP corporators resign from party

Guntur : Four YSRCP corporators of Guntur Municipal Corporation Eerri Dhanalakshmi, Nimmala Venkata Ramana, A Kanaka Durga and Sankuri Srinivasa Rao resigned from their primary membership of the party.

They sent their resignation letters to the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. They will shift their loyalty to the Jana Sena Party very soon.

At present, the JSP has two corporators in the GMC council. If the four corporators shift their loyalty to the JSP, the party’s strength will increase to six. Similarly some more corporators are expected to shift their loyalty to the TDP and JSP very soon.

