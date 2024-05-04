40 Families in Kothapeta SC Colony join YCP in the Presence of Mekapati Abhinav Reddy

In a surprising turn of events, 40 families in Kothapeta village of Duttalur mandal have decided to join the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP). The families, who were previously associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), performed YCP tirdam in the presence of Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, a beloved youth leader of Udayagiri Constituency.

The event was organized at the behest of Mandal Party President Donthi Reddy, and the families were warmly welcomed into the party by Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, who presented them with party scarves. The gathering was also attended by prominent leaders such as LP Malakonda Reddy, Kambham Murali, Kandlagunta Venkata Reddy, and others.

The decision of these families to switch allegiances has caused quite a stir in the village, and it remains to be seen how this move will impact the local political landscape.