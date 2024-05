TS High Court Judge offers prayers in Tirumala

Tirumala : Telangana High Court Judge Justice Sridevi along with her family had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday. Many VIPs also had Lord darshan including TDP MLA Payavula Keshavulu, former MP Raghuram Raju, Narsaraopet MLA Gopi Reddy Srinivas Reddy, Telangana MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLA Vara Prasad, Visakhapatnam and others.