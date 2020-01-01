Trending :
40 IFS trainees to visit Tirupati on Jan 6 to study redsanders plants growth

Chittoor: With a view to study the growth and development of red sanders species in Chittoor district, 40 Indian Forest Service ( IFS) trainees from Dehradum would visit Tirupati on January 6, 2020 according to G Narendran, Divisional Forest Officer (East ). Plantation of red sanders was taken up on a massive scale in the district, he said.

Speaking to press men here on Tuesday , he said that IFS trainees would study widely the development of red sanders in the district by visiting various places where red sanders are grown on massive scale.

``We have proposed to plant red sanders seedlings in an extent of 1,000 hectares covering through seven forest ranges in east division. During 2019, red sanders have been raised in 100 hectares extent with 100 percent survival.

He said that 17 cases have been registered against red sanders smugglers in the division while efforts would continue for combing operation to prevent red sanders smuggling. Forest Range Officer Venugopal and others were present.

