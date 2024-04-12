40 TDP workers in Nellore Rural joins in YSRCP

40 TDP workers in the 22nd Municipal Corporation Division of Nellore Rural Constituency made the decision to resign from the party and join the YSR Congress Party. The group, led by Suri and Rafi, took this step voluntarily and were warmly welcomed by YCP MLA candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who personally invited them to join the party by wearing a YCP scarf.

The event took place at the office of the YCP MLA candidate, where senior party leaders Malireddy Kotareddy Brothers were also present to show their support. Adala Prabhakar Reddy expressed his appreciation for the TDP workers who made the switch, promising to stand by them and provide support in their future endeavors within the party.

The newly joined members, including Suresh, Ramu, Somu, Dinesh, Saikrishna, Srinivasulu Reddy, Suresh, Vijay, Mahesh, Ebenezer, Praveen, Vinay, and others, were given a warm reception by YSR Congress party leaders and activists. With this addition to their ranks, the YCP in the 22nd division has strengthened its presence and continues to grow in support.