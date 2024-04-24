41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district

Nellore: As many as 41 nominations were received in Nellore district on Tuesday. In all, 36 nominations were filed for Assembly constituencies and five nominations for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Among those who who filed nominations include: YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy and his wife Sunanda Reddy filed their nominations for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency and CPM candidate Mulam Ramesh for Nellore city constituency. A nomination was filed on behalf of Nellore Rural YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy. Ponguru Ramadevi, wife of TDP Nellore city nominee Ponguru Narayana, filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate. It may be recalled that both Adala Prabhakara Reddy and Ponguru Narayana have filed the nominations in their respective constituencies on Monday.

Meanwhile the contesting candidates are intensifying campaign as elections are just 20 days away.