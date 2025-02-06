416 polling centres to be set up in Guntur

Guntur : Guntur district collector and Guntur and Krishna Districts Graduates’ MLC constituency returning officer S Nagalakshmi said steps have been taken to strictly implement the MLC election code of conduct. Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, she said that February 10 is the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny will be taken up on February 11 and February 13 is the last date for withdrawing nominations. Polling will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will be held on March 8.

She further said that Krishna-Guntur, Palnadu and NTR Districts and part of Eluru and Bapatla districts come under Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates Assembly constituency.

She said that there are 3, 46, 129 voters who will exercise their franchise and 416 polling centres will be set up. Candidates contesting in the elections would have to take prior permission for conducting election campaigns.