42 gamblers held; Rs 17.34L seized

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police have busted a huge gambling den and arrested a large number of gamblers.

Cash of Rs 17.34 lakh was seized from them. On Friday, police teams under the supervision of DSP M Srinivasa Rao have raided a prominent function hall which belongs to a business personality in the city and arrested 42 gamblers.

On the occasion, SP Vakul Jindal revealed the details and said that on receipt a confidential information, the police teams have raided Sujatha function hall in SVN Nagar and arrested 42 gamblers who represent elite circle in the city and towns nearby. The gamblers have occupied several rooms at the function hall on lease for a long time and have been organising gambling.

During this raids, the police seized cash of Rs 17,34,190 49 mobile phones, two cars and two motorcycles. The gamblers belong to Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts and they are habituated to visiting the function hall and playing cards. Gambling to the tune of lakhs of rupees takes place each day. The SP warned that stern action will be taken against on any illegal activities like gambling, peddling narcotics and sedatives. The accused will be sent to jail.