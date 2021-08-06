4,200 oxygen beds to be set up in Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the district administration will arrange 4,200 oxygen beds to face the impending third wave.

He informed on Thursday that industrialists and others have donated Rs 4 crore worth medical equipment supporting the efforts of district administration to combat the pandemic.

He also said that Siemens Gamesa industry provided Rs 13 lakh worth medical equipment and appreciated gestures of entrepreneurs and SEZs in the district for fighting against the Covid. Oxygen has become a crucial component in treating the patients and the district had faced shortage during April and May, he said.

Keeping the predictions on the third wave in view, they had alerted the administration to face the situation duly taking preventive measures and all hospitals are being equipped with materials and other essentials for treating the infected, the Collector said.

Chakradhar Babu also said every hospital in the district was going to have oxygen generation plants, tanks, cylinders and concentrators for meeting the demand. GM of DIC Maruti Prasad, representatives of Siemens Gamesa Himanshu Bhushan Biswal, Anil Sagar and others were present.