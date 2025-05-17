4,233 women get training in tailoring in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya has called upon women to take advantage of the training programmes being established by the government for better livelihood opportunities. On Friday, she inspected the tailoring training under the auspices of the BC Corporation, for women being conducted at the Don Bosco ITI Centre here.

During her visit, the collector interacted with women receiving training and enquired about their family backgrounds.

She emphasised that women achieving financial independence and growing through self-reliance is the state government’s goal. The collector explained that several schemes are being implemented in this direction. As part of these initiatives, the collector said, tailoring training is being provided at 31 centres across the district.

Currently, 4,233 women are undergoing this three-month training. The Collector suggested that all eligible individuals should utilise such training opportunities. BC Corporation Executive Director M Venkateswara Rao and other officials accompanied the Collector during her visit.