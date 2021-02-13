4,323 bottles of NDP liquor seized in Kurnool

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Saturday seized 4,323 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles of various brands during vehicle checking conducted across the district on Saturday. Apart from seizing liquor bottles, the cops also seized 31.5 tonnes of sand, 11 vehicles, 93 gutka packets, 400 kilograms of jaggery and 342 litres of country-made liquor.

Even the cops destroyed 5,800 litres of jaggery wash also. The cops arrested 20 persons and filed 23 cases in connection with illegal transportation of liquor, sand and gutka packets. SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah said the raids and vehicle checking was intensified following the orders of SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional SP Gowthami Sali and Assistant Commissioner Sri Latha. He said the smuggled liquor is being caught in huge numbers as the district shares the border with Telangana state.

He appealed to people to keep informed the cops through WhatsApp number 7993822444 over the illegal transportation of sand and liquor. The informer's details would be kept secret, stated N Lakshmi Durgaiah.