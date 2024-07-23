435 defective EVMs will be returned: Collector Raja Kumari

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari along with the representatives of political parties, has inspected defective Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stored at a godown in Tekke Market yard in Nandyal on Monday.

Later speaking to the reporters, the Collector said that the faulty EVMs will be returned to Bangalore-based Bell Company, which supplied EVMs for 2024 general election. She explained that of the total EVMs supplied, around 435 were found defective. Including 194 were detected during commissioning, 111 were detected during mock poll, 51 in reserve, 78 non-functioned at the first level and one machine was found faulty during training.

Almost all defective EVMs were scanned and being returned to the Bell Company. Raja Kumari further said that 75 non-functioning control units due to technical issues, 165 Voters Verified (VV) Pats, 195 Ballot Units are being returned to the Company in Bangalore.

DRO A Padmaja, Zillah Parishad Deputy CEO Subba Reddy, DWMA Project Director Rama Chandra Reddy and representatives of various political parties were present.