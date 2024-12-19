435 mobile phones worth Rs 87 lakh recovered

Tirupati : Tirupati police have recovered 435 stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 87 lakh and handed them over to the owners. Thanks to the latest technology ‘Mobile Hunt App’ introduced by AP police for filing complaints coupled with the latest Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) for efficient tracking and Cybercrime police expertise.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, SP L Subba Rayudu said the recovered mobiles were mostly from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, while mostly pilgrims visiting Tirumala from various States including Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal have lost their mobiles. He informed that as many as 435 stolen-lost mobiles were recovered in a month and Tirupati police have recovered 4,275 mobile phones in 12 spells, total worth Rs 7.56 crore.

The SP requested public to file their complaints immediately to 9490617873 (Mobile Hunt App), if they lost their phones. After filing the complaint on the app, the complainant will get acknowledgement along with a link for filing the complaint with the details of stolen mobile. Police with the help of CIER will block the phone to prevent misuse of information or data stored in the phone.

SP Subba Rayudu appreciated cyber lab personnel including Cybercrime CI Vinod Kumar and his team - Lakshmi Narayana, Prakash, Murali Krishna, Kumar, Nagarjuna, Jagadish Naik, Sivakumar and Chandrasekhar, for tracing the culprits of mobile theft and recovered them.