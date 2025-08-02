44,646 smart meters installed in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has so far installed 44,646 smart meters in the Rajamahendravaram Circle, according to Superintending Engineer K Tilak Kumar. He clarified that all installations were carried out only with the consent of consumers, not by force.

Speaking to the media at the APEPDCL SE office on Friday, Tilak Kumar said smart meters provide real-time updates on electricity consumption and make bill payments easier through smartphones. Even if the power supply is disconnected due to non-payment, it is restored immediately after the payment is made, he noted.

He emphasised that smart meters enhance grid management by providing accurate consumption data, including load information at transformer level. “There can be no real progress without public acceptance of technology,” Tilak Kumar stated.

He further explained that smart metering is a nationwide initiative, being implemented as per the guidelines of the Central government. He urged consumers not to harbour misconceptions about smart meters and to extend their cooperation.

Executive Engineers Nakkapalli Samuel, A Rajashekhar, and M Ravikumar were present.