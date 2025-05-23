45 two-wheelers recovered during C&SO

Nellore: Cops headed by Additional Superintendent of Police CH. Soujanya conducted Cardon and Search operations at TIDCO housing area in Bhagat Sing Nagar of Nellore city and recovered 45 motorcycles without proper documents in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as 100 police personals including 4 Circle Inspectors, 12 Sub Inspectors, Intelligence, and Special party police participated in the operation. They had searched a total of 1992 houses and enquired about the people that recently entered ‘B.Nagar’.

It is said that have cops have collected fingerprints of people allegedly responsible for indulging in various antisocial activities.

Police questioned the motorcycle owners of not having proper documents of their vehicles asked them to report in the police station.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Superintendent of Police CH. Soujanya has said that the main idea of conducting C&SO is to prevent the thefts, recovery of stolen gold and silver, identifying the old offenders, and protecting the law and order by weeding out the law breakers and antisocial elements.

On this occasion the Additional SP urged the locals to immediately inform the police by calling 112 or 100 whenever they notice new people gaining entry to the colony.