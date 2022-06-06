4,544 Sachivalayam staff qualify for probation

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu informed on Sunday that they had sent proposals for declaration of probation for 4,544 staff members of 769 ward/village Sachivalayam offices and orders would be issued on June 10. These employees will get new salaries from July 1.

The details of declaration of probation of employees appears on MPDO login in case of village Sachivalayam and in the login of Commissioner in case of ward Sachivalayam, the Collector explained. The last date for uploading the request on HRMS website for declaration was May 31 and the orders will be issued on June 10 if they are eligible.

Further, the Collector informed there were 220 ward and 549 village Sachivalayam offices in 769 mandals in the entire district and there were staff members working from 14 government wings. Finally, 4,544 employees qualified for declaration of probation.

And some others were not qualified due to several reasons such as not attending departmental tests, not obtaining qualifying mark, dereliction of duties, low-attendance, facing departmental enquiries and other reasons.