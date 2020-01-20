4.70 L kids administered polio drops in Anantapur

Anantapur: As part of pulse polio immunisation programme, MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy administered polio drops to children below 5 years of age at Rajendra municipal high school in the city on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, Venkatarama Reddy said the programme was a nation-wide campaign to immunise all children below 5 years of age and drive away poliomyletes from the society. He said all stake holders involved in the project should treat this as a service to the nation. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said the drive will be executed for three days covering 4.70 lakh children in the district.

The campaign covers every home in the district and a large number of medical and health personnel, volunteers and NGOs were participating in the campaign. He appealed to all concerned participating in the campaign to leave no stone unturned to make the campaign a real success. DMHO Dr Anil Kumar said 7,800 medical teams have been pressed into action to achieve the noble mission. The campaign will continue until Tuesday.