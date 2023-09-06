4th Aqua & Seafood Festival organised

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district joint collector N Tej Bharat said that marine products are low in fat and high in protein, and that is why the state government is promoting aquaculture as part of the Fish Andhra programme.

A 2K run was organised on the occasion of the 4th Aqua & Seafood Festival under the auspices of the State Fisheries Department - Bhumi Organic Organisation from Arts College to Municipal Corporation office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, joint collector Tej Bharat said that by consuming fish in non-meat food, health protection is possible. In countries like Japan and Korea, it is claimed that people live longer and healthier lives by consuming seafood as their main diet. MLC Vanka Ravindra said that only a small amount of marine products are included in the diet in India. RecogniSing this, the State government is taking appropriate measures to promote marine products and increase consumption.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said it is a welcome development to support the families dependent on these sectors by providing Fish Andhra outlets and mobile vehicles on subsidy to develop under the micro-scale industrial sector. He said that the Fish

Andhra programme is being organised to support the fisheries industry which collapsed during the Covid pandemic and for the people’s health. He said that in addition to organising a 2K run for public awareness, a seafood festival is being organised at the Manjeera function hall on September 8, 9, and 10.

Aqua farmers and students participated in this programme. Fisheries department officials V Krishna Rao, VV Rao, Lal Mohammed, PV Satyanarayana, and others participated.