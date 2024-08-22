5-day induction programme held for B Tech freshers

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE) has commenced a five-day orientation and induction programme for B Tech first-year students. The event, inaugurated on Monday at Srinivasa Auditorium, featured seminars and training sessions focused on technical skills, employability and life skills.

Sridhar, Director of Kautilya Institution, emphasised the importance of mastering industry-relevant skills alongside academic studies.

SVUCE Principal Dr RVS Satya Narayana, Vice-Principal Dr M Damodar Reddy and other faculty members highlighted the significance of holistic development, research orientation and career preparation.