  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

5-day induction programme held for B Tech freshers

5-day induction programme held for B Tech freshers
x

A dignitary speaking at a orientation programme at SVUCE in Tirupati

Highlights

Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE) has commenced a five-day orientation and induction programme for B Tech first-year students.

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE) has commenced a five-day orientation and induction programme for B Tech first-year students. The event, inaugurated on Monday at Srinivasa Auditorium, featured seminars and training sessions focused on technical skills, employability and life skills.

Sridhar, Director of Kautilya Institution, emphasised the importance of mastering industry-relevant skills alongside academic studies.

SVUCE Principal Dr RVS Satya Narayana, Vice-Principal Dr M Damodar Reddy and other faculty members highlighted the significance of holistic development, research orientation and career preparation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X