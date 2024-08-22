Live
- UPI booster: Now withdraw money instantly from stock market on INDmoney
- Hockey team gets grand welcome
- i&pr director samal visits Jharsuguda hockey stadium
- BJP targets 1 crore members in Odisha
- Arshad Warsi Disappointed by Kalki 2898AD, called Prabhas a “joker”
- Webinar on photojournalism offers students deep insights
- Pawan Kalyan launches Gram Sabhas in 13,326 Panchayats, calls for participation of all sections
- Rail, road services partially affected
- BJD seeks RDC probe into liquor deaths
- Farmers dump tomatoes on road after price falls to Rs 5 kg
Just In
5-day induction programme held for B Tech freshers
Highlights
Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE) has commenced a five-day orientation and induction programme for B Tech first-year students.
Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering (SVUCE) has commenced a five-day orientation and induction programme for B Tech first-year students. The event, inaugurated on Monday at Srinivasa Auditorium, featured seminars and training sessions focused on technical skills, employability and life skills.
Sridhar, Director of Kautilya Institution, emphasised the importance of mastering industry-relevant skills alongside academic studies.
SVUCE Principal Dr RVS Satya Narayana, Vice-Principal Dr M Damodar Reddy and other faculty members highlighted the significance of holistic development, research orientation and career preparation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS