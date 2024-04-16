50 Families from YSRCP in Kota Nemalipuri Village Join Telugu Desam Party

In a major setback to the YSR Congress Party, 50 families in Kota Nemalipuri village have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party. The decision was made under the leadership of Venna Venkata Reddy, and it marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the village.

Among those who have switched allegiances are MPTC Udumula Anjireddy, former sarpanch Devi Reddy Ramanareddy, and former sarpanch Tirumala Palli Sriramulu, all of whom were previously associated with the YSR Congress Party. The move comes as a blow to the ruling party, as it highlights growing dissatisfaction among village leaders and activists.



The decision to join the Telugu Desam Party was made in the presence of Mr. Kanna Lakshminarayana, a former minister who recently left the YSR Congress Party to join the rival party. The event attracted a large crowd of constituency mandal village leaders and party activists, further solidifying the shift in political allegiances in the area.

One of the main reasons cited for the defection was the lack of progress in solving the drinking water problem in the village, despite the YSR Congress Party holding the Minister of Water Resources portfolio. This development is likely to have wider implications for the YSR Congress Party in the Sattenapally Constituency of Palnadu District, as the party faces increasing challenges from the opposition.