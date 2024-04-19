50 families quit YSRCP, join TDP

Allagadda (Nandyal district): Asmany as 50 families joined TDP after quitting YSRCP on Thursday. According to sources, upa sarpanch Sane Siva and Sane Srinivasulu along with the residents of Marripalle village in Allagadda constituency approached TDP MLA candidate Bhuma Akhila Priya at her residence and expressed their intention to join the party.

Akhila Priya welcomed them into the party by wrapping them in party shawl. According to Sane Siva they were with the YSRCP but despite serving the party for a long time, there was no due respect for them. Vexed with the attitude of the party leaders, he said, they quit the party and joined TDP.

Akhila Priya said that the people are not safe and secure under the YSRCP government. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with his tall promises had cheated the people of all communities. Despite five years in power, the government has left the developments to the wind.

She said people are vexed with the government’s attitude due to which they are turning towards the TDP. The voters will teach a befitting lesson to the Jagan government at the ensuing general polls, she added.

Those who joined include Sathyanarayana, Panjagala Hari, Bala Chandrudu, Sane Linga Murthy, Patti Sreenu, Rama Krishnudu, Shaik Husman, Obulesu and other residents of the village.