51 mandals set to be declared as drought-hit

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Special chief secretary, revenue, R P Sisodia announced here on Friday that 51 mandals have been identified for drought declaration based on the drought management manual during the drought committee meeting held at the office of APSDMA in hybrid mode.

Addressing the drought committee meeting virtually, Sisodia said here on Friday that the committee has meticulously examined the proposals submitted by the district collectors and relevant departments and is finalising its recommendations for the government’s approval. He said the assessment process has been carried out strictly as per the drought management manual, ensuring a structured and data-driven approach.

He noted that the official government order formally declaring the drought-hit mandals is expected to be issued within the next two to three days. “The government is committed to addressing drought-related challenges and this meeting was crucial in evaluating the severity of the situation across various districts,” he said.

The special CS informed that the district collectors from different parts of the state have submitted detailed reports, which have been carefully scrutinised. The committee has considered multiple factors, including rainfall deficiency, crop conditions, groundwater levels, and overall agricultural distress, before arriving at its decision. He assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to provide relief and support to the affected regions.

“The state administration is closely monitoring the situation, and once the official declaration is made, the government will initiate appropriate relief measures in line with established protocols to support farmers and communities affected by drought,” Sisodia stated.

He also said that the government remains committed to swift and effective intervention, ensuring that necessary resources are mobilised to mitigate the impact of drought. “We will continue to assess the situation and take further measures as needed to safeguard the livelihoods of those affected,” he added.