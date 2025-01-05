52-year-old swims 150 km from Vizag to Kakinada

Kakinada: The shores of Kakinada on Saturday witnessed a remarkable event as the 52-year-old Goli Shyamala a native of Samalkot, who now resides in Hyderabad, sprang up from the sea after a five-day grueling swim of about 150 km from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada.

Shyamala, a veteran endurance swimmer, gave a powerful message of resilience and determination saying that people of her age should debunk notions that it was time to focus on retirement plans. Shyamala’s swim is more than just a remarkable physical accomplishment; it demonstrates the power of the human spirit.

In conversation with Hans India Shyamala said she swam across the Palk Strait in 2021. She also conquered the waters around the Lakshadweep Islands, becoming the first Asian to achieve this double feat in February of the same year. She became the second Indian Woman to swim across the Palk Strait, breaking Bula Choudhury’s record.

She recalled her joyous moments with playful dolphins and the challenges posed by jellyfish in the open sea. She was accompanied by a dedicated team of 14 crew members, including medical staff and scuba divers providing crucial support.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in his ‘X’ handle congratulated Shyamala and said it is a story of extraordinary courage and determination.

“Her journey is not just a shining example of Nari Shakti, but a reflection of power of the human spirit. She has underscored the need to protect precious marine life, inspiring millions through her admirable achievements,” he noted.

Shyamala was felicitated at Kakinada Beach by Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Red Cross Chairman Rama Rao, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Bhavana, and representatives of the Seaport.

Initially, she pursued her career as an animation film producer and director after starting an animation company in Hyderabad. She quit the business due to financial constraints. She also runs a play school and daycare centre in Hyderabad. She began her swimming career to overcome her aquaphobia and later crossed Ganga open water in Patna for 13 km in 2019. During the same year she swam across River Krishna in Vijayawada and open-sea swimming championships Porbandar, Gujarat. In 2020, she represented Telangana at FINA World Masters Championship in South Korea.