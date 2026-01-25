6 held for kidnapping 13-month girl

Tirupati: Tirupati east police on Saturday arrested six persons, accused in the kidnapping case of 13-month-old baby girl Jaya Sree.

Revealing the case details to the media here, ASP Ravimanoharachari said that the kidnappers took the baby near her house in Chinthala Chenu on January 21. Following a complaint from the parents, police registered a case and took up investigation.

According to the ASP, police identified that accused A1 Mariyamma and A2 Murugan kidnapped the baby with the help of CCTV footage. A special police team tracked their mobile phone signals and apprehended them. Interrogation revealed that the accused, under the influence of alcohol, intended to sell the child. The baby was rescued unharmed.

Further probe led to the arrest of the buyer family. All the six - Mariyamma, Murugan, Chandramma, Chinna Kannan, Jayapal Raja and Aniyamman were nabbed from Vidampattu town, Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. Police recovered Rs 25,271 in cash and one two-wheeler.